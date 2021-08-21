Countrywide COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 5.73%

ISLAMABAD: 65 more Pakistanis have lost their lives to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,848.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has jumped to 1,119,970 after the emergence of 3,084 new infections.

Statistics 21 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 53,770

Positive Cases: 3084

Positivity % : 5.73%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 21, 2021

Overall 1,006,078 have recovered from the pandemic, adding that the positivity rate of infections was reduced to 5.73 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.23%.

The COVID-19 claimed 65 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, the NCOC said, adding that 5,151 people are in critical condition, after the inclusion of 258 new cases in the said period.

Read more: Asad Umar clarifies about possibilities of complete lockdown due to COVID-19

Overall 17,169,042 tests have been conducted so far to diagnose the deadly virus in Pakistan including 53,770 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 418,478 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 378,288 cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 155,712 cases. Islamabad, 95,709, Balochistan, 31,781, AJK, 30,423 and GB have reported 9,579 new infections, so far.