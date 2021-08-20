Asad Umar clarifies about possibilities of complete lockdown due to COVID-19

LAHORE: The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar has clarified that there is no chance to impose another complete lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Friday.

While talking to the media in Lahore, Asad Umar ruled out any possibility of the imposition of a complete lockdown due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. He announced that a complete lockdown will not be imposed in the country.

The NCOC head said that the smart lockdown policy introduced by Prime Minister Imran Khan remained successful that was also praised across the globe. He added that smart lockdown will be continued in COVID-19 hotspot areas of the country.

Asad Umar said that the federal authorities have managed to curb the spread of COVID-19, however, there is no change to impose a complete lockdown.

To a question regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Asad Umar said that the total volume of investment is $53 billion while different projects worth $13 billion has been completed while $12 billion worth projects are near to its completion.

The planning and development minister detailed that CPEC projects will bring an economic revolution to the country. He added that mobile phone manufacturing has started in the country following the investment by China.

Earlier today, the Sindh health department sounded the alarm of Covid case reemergence raising reservations on the reopening of schools starting August 23.

Covid cases seem to have spiked in the recent days owing to violation of SOPs as people have not adhered to the face masks and social distancing, the health department said.

There is a looming threat of a further spike in cases as recent days have seen flagrant violations of SOPs set to curb Covid spread, the department said.

After heeding the Sindh health department’s advisory on the recent rise in Covid cases, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has further deferred the reopening of schools by one week to now open on August 30.

Get vaccinated in the week-long period, CM Sindh advised the teachers and parents.