COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 7.36 per cent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 118 more deaths in the last 24 hours by COVID-19. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 25,788.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,838 persons tested positive for COVID-19, lifting the overall number of infections in the country to 1,160,119.

Statistics 31 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 52,112

Positive Cases: 3838

Positivity % : 7.36%

Deaths : 118 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 31, 2021

Pakistan has conducted 52,112 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 3,838 persons tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 7.36 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 6.75 percent.

The NCOC said 5,542 people are in critical condition.

So far, a total of 53,314,628 vaccine doses have been administered to the masses across the country.

Out of 53,314,628, the number of fully vaccinated people against the coronavirus is 16,171,867, while 41,477,587 partial doses have been administered to date.

On Monday, the Sindh government decided to start COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions from September.

The important decision was taken in a high-level session jointly chaired by the provincial health and education ministers today. The session was also attended by the parliamentary health secretary, education secretary and other senior officials via video link.