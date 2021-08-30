Sindh to start Covid vaccination in educational institutions from September

KARACHI: The Sindh government has taken the final decision to start COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions from September, ARY News reported on Monday.

The important decision was taken in a high-level session jointly chaired by the provincial health and education ministers today. The session was also attended by the parliamentary health secretary, education secretary and other senior officials via video link.

It has been decided that the COVID-19 vaccination process will begin in government and private educational institutions from September 6. 1,400,200 students of Grade 9 to 12 will be vaccinated in the schools and colleges under the decision.

2,527 teams of the provincial health department will take part in the COVID-19 vaccination in schools and colleges, whereas, the immunisation program will be completed in phases.

In the first phase, the COVID-19 vaccination will be commenced on the district level and on the taluka level in its next phase.

The school administrations will contact the parents of the students to get their permission for vaccinating the children.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuhu said that the authorities will ensure the registration after completing the vaccination of the school children.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah said that the ministry will fully cooperate with the health department to complete the vaccination arrangements in schools. He added that COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for the protection of the children from the virus and the continuation of the teaching process.

Following the decision, the health authorities of Sindh will complete their arrangements within six days ahead of beginning the COVID-19 vaccination in the educational institutions.

Schools, colleges and universities across the Sindh province have reopened after the closure of over a month due to a surge of coronavirus cases.

According to the notification issued by the provincial education department, the in-person classes in provincial educational institutes are resumed with 100 per cent vaccinated staff and 50 per cent attendance at a time. All educational institutions will ensure 100pc adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs.