Schools reopen in Sindh with SOPs

KARACHI: Schools in Sindh on Monday (today) reopened with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported.

As per the notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, last week, the schools have been allowed in-person classes for six days a week.

The schools have been allowed to remain open six days a week with 50% attendance of students on alternative days and all heads of educational institutions have been directed to ensure 100% vaccination of their teaching and non-teaching staff.

The notification further said all educational institutions will ensure 100% compliance with COVID-19 SOPs and random PCR tests will be conducted by the health department as and when required.

The parents and the students have expressed their happiness over the reopening of the schools.

On August 23, the government of Sindh and All Pakistan Private Schools’ Federation (APPSF) agreed on reopening schools after a protest was announced by teachers and parents against a delay in allowing in-person classes from August 23.