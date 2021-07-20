COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 5.25% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2,145 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 993,872.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 37 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,848.

Statistics 20 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,805

Positive Cases: 2145

Positivity % : 5.25%

Deaths : 37 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 20, 2021

A total of 40,805 samples were tested, out of which 2,145 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.25 per cent, the NCOC said.

The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,484,282, while 921,095 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.

2,697 people are still critical and being treated at the various hospitals of the country.