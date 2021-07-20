COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 5.25% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded 2,145 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 993,872.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 37 more people died from the infection during this period, pushing the death toll to 22,848.
Statistics 20 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 40,805
Positive Cases: 2145
Positivity % : 5.25%
Deaths : 37
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 20, 2021
A total of 40,805 samples were tested, out of which 2,145 were found to be carrying the deadly virus. The infection rate was recorded at 5.25 per cent, the NCOC said.
The number of total tests to diagnose the pandemic in the country stands at 15,484,282, while 921,095 people have regained their health from the COVID-19.
Yesterday, Secretary of the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Qaiser Sajjad had warned that a rapid increase of India’s Delta variant in Karachi and Lahore could lead the COVID situation out of control.
Dr. Qaiser Sajjad said that the Delta variant is spreading at a fast pace in Karachi while Lahore is also reporting COVID-19 cases of this variant. “I beg people to implement coronavirus SOPs especially while going to Eid congregations and cattle markets,” he said.