COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 6.3% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 40 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 22,928.

As many as 2,158 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 34,216 samples were tested, according to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) update.

The postivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.3 per cent, it said. The country’s caseload climbed to 998,609 after 2,158 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,525 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 895 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 922,929.

Sindh remains top most affected province with 361,160 cases followed by Punjab with 351,592 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 141,288 cases, Islamabad, 85,179, Balochistan 29,301 cases while Gilgilt Baltistan has reported 7,551 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 22,538 cases.

On Wednesday, another shipment of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Pakistan as a PIA aircraft carried 600,000 more doses to Islamabad.

Sources told ARY News that 600,000 doses of Sinopharm were carried to Pakistan from China while overall 2 million doses have so far arrived in the country during the last two days.