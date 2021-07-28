COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 7.8% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives across Pakistan in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,133.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 4,119 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 52,291 samples were tested.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 7.8 per cent, it said. Pakistan’s caseload climbed to 1,015,827 after 3,262 new infections were detected.

A total of 2,898 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding a total of 935,742 people recuperated from the disease since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Sindh remains the topmost affected province with 371,762 cases followed by Punjab with 354,312 COVID-19 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 142,400 cases, Islamabad 86,226, Balochistan 29,861 cases while Gilgit Baltistan has reported 7,896 COVID-19 cases and AJK registered 23,370 cases.

Read more: NUMBER OF CRITICAL COVID PATIENTS IN KARACHI REACHES HIGHEST-EVER LEVEL: NCOC

Meanwhile, the coronavirus crisis in Karachi deepened as the number of hospitals in the provincial capital of Sindh have stopped admitting coronavirus patients because they have run out of space.

According to Pakistan Islamic Medical Association Karachi, President and renowned surgeon, Dr. Abullah Muttaqi, the corona wards at government-run hospitals of Karachi have become overwhelmed with Covid-19 patients.

“Delta variant of the novel coronavirus — that had first emerged in India — now accounts for 100% of cases in Karachi,” he had revealed.