COVID-19 positivity ratio rises to 8.46% in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan continues to record a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 4,950 new infections over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Saturday.

Statistics 31 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,479

Positive Cases: 4950

Positivity % : 8.46%

Deaths : 65 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 31, 2021

The NCOC said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,029,811, including 940,164 recoveries, adding that the positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.46 per cent.

The COVID-19 claimed 65 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,360, the NCOC said, adding that 3,187 people are in critical condition.

58,479 tests were conducted during the said period.

Sindh province is the most affected region of the country with 380,093 infections, followed by the Punjab province which has reported 356,211 cases. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains third on the list with 143,673 cases. Islamabad, 87,304, Balochistan, 30,289, AJK, 24,145 and GB has reported 8,096 new infections, so far.

To curb the spread of the disease, Pakistan also expedited the pace of vaccination and administered overall 28,743,225 COVID-19 vaccine doses on July 31, including 22,638,911 partial doses and 6,104,314 two doses.