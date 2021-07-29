NCOC revises guidelines, allows Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for general public

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to inoculate more people against Covid-19 amid the fourth Covid-19 wave, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has revised guidelines for the Moderna vaccine, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to new guidelines issued by the National Ministry of Health, the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine can be administered to the general public after July 31.

The vaccine would be available for all public at all vaccination centres of the country, sources said.

Earlier, the NCOC had allowed to Moderna vaccine jab only to people waiting to travel abroad and citizens suffering from hypertension, sugar and patients with a heart ailment.

The United States today officially handed over the second batch of 3 million Moderna Covid-19 doses to Pakistan to help in its fight against the pandemic.

“Today, the United States was pleased to donate three million doses of the life-saving Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people. These vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF,” read an official statement issued on Thursday.

1/3 Today, the United States was pleased to donate three million doses of the life-saving Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to the Government of Pakistan for distribution to the Pakistani people. These vaccines were delivered in partnership with the COVAX facility and UNICEF. pic.twitter.com/2hGC0Vgv25 — U.S. Embassy Islamabad (@usembislamabad) July 29, 2021

A foreign airlines flight carrying a consignment of three million doses of coronavirus vaccine has landed at Islamabad Airport on July 26.

The vaccine doses were sent through COVAX arrangement, the United Nations vaccine-sharing mechanism.

Read More: PAKISTAN RECEIVES 3 MLN MORE DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE

The United States had earlier announced to send three million more doses of Moderna coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. Pakistan had previously received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through COVAX on July 17.

The United States made vaccine will also help to vaccinate the patients of chronic diseases with weak immunity. The COVAX had earlier sent a consignment of 1.24 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

COVAX vaccine arrangement had earlier provided 2.5 mln Moderna doses and 100,600 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to sources.