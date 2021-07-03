Moderna Covid vaccine to be available in 16 cities from July 05: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Moderna Covid vaccine received by Pakistan from the United States will be available in 16 cities of the country from July 05 for Pakistanis travelling abroad, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources in National Ministry for Health, the nationwide distribution of the vaccine is in the last stages and the process would be completed today.

“In the first phase, the provinces will receive limited doses of Moderna vaccine and will get doses as per their need in the second phase,” they said.

The doses, according to sources, would be available in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Swat, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, and Gilgit.

“The vaccine will be stored in ultracold chain refrigerators in 16 cities as it needs to be placed in minus 80 degrees centigrade,” they said.

On Friday, Pakistan received 2.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine from the US. “The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan,” said U.S. Embassy Chargé d’affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar earlier in the day said that overseas workers and students travelling abroad will be administered Moderna vaccine.

In a message on his official Twitter handle, the minister said: “Received 2.5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will [be administered to] particularly those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines.”

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), appreciated US President Joe Biden’s “progressive policy” on Covid-19.