COVID-19 positivity ratio falls below 5pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,512 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 4.4 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the latest NCOC figures, COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives across the country during the said period, pushing the overall death toll to 27,135.

Statistics 18 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,077

Positive Cases: 2,512

Positivity % : 4.4%

Deaths : 63

Patients on Critical Care: 5117 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 18, 2021

The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 57,077 out of which 2,512 turned up positive.

Overall 1,129,562 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 3,610 in the past 24 hours.

The number of critical patients stands at 5,117. The COVID-19 positivity rate remained 4.04 per cent during the last 24 hours.