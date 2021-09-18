COVID-19 positivity ratio falls below 5pc in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 2,512 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours at the positivity rate of 4.4 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).
According to the latest NCOC figures, COVID-19 has claimed 63 more lives across the country during the said period, pushing the overall death toll to 27,135.
Statistics 18 Sep 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,077
Positive Cases: 2,512
Positivity % : 4.4%
Deaths : 63
Patients on Critical Care: 5117
— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 18, 2021
The daily tests conducted during the period to determine COVID-19 infections were 57,077 out of which 2,512 turned up positive.
Overall 1,129,562 people have recovered their health back from the pandemic, including 3,610 in the past 24 hours.
Sindh remains the worst-hit province with 449,349 COVID-19 cases, followed by Punjab with 420,615 infections.
Read more: UK removes Pakistan from travel red list
Islamabad has registered 103,923 cases so far, while 170,738 cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Balochistan has registered 32,722 cases. Azad Jammu and Kashmir 33,682 cases and GB has reported 10,232 infections so far.