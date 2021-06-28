Covid-19 positivity ratio in Karachi remains 7.54 pct

KARACHI: Karachi has overall 7.54 percent coronavirus positivity ratio in last 24 hours, a session of Sindh Coronavirus Task Force was informed on Monday, ARY News reported.

Secretary Health Kazim Jatoi briefed the Task Force meeting, chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the coronavirus situation in the province.

The session was informed that 14,052 tests conducted in Sindh yesterday, and 521 positive cases diagnosed.

In Karachi 7.54 percent coronavirus positivity ratio reported, which was 10.47 percent on June 25.

“The positivity ratio in Karachi East remained 15 percent in last seven days, in Karachi South and West districts, positive tests rate remained nine percent, while in Malir and Central districts the positivity ratio remained eight and seven percent respectively,” the session was briefed.

“In Sindh the COVID-19 pandemic claimed 368 lives in past 30 days,” according to the briefing.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the coronavirus death rate yet to be contained in the province.

“Sindh has received 41,75,997 vaccine shots from the federal authorities till now and 33,20,251 vaccine jabs have been administered across the province, the meeting was informed.

The coronavirus task force session was attended by provincial health minister Azra Pechuho, information minister Nasir Shah, education minister Saeed Ghani, adviser to Chief Minister Murtaza Wahab and top provincial officials.