Sindh reports 521 more COVID-19 cases, eight deaths    

KARACHI: At least eight more people died from the novel coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,418, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 521 more cases of COVID-19 emerged during the same period in the province.

The chief minister said that of the 423 new cases, 229 were detected in Karachi alone.

Earlier on June 23, as many as 10 more patients of Covid-19 died overnight in Sindh province, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said in a statement.

In a daily statement on Covid-19 situation, Murad Ali Shah had said that 10 more coronavirus patients died in the province during the past 24 hours, lifting the death toll to 5,368.

604 new cases had emerged when 12,782 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, the chief minister had added.