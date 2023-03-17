Covid-19: Punjab makes facemasks mandatory at public places

LAHORE: The Punjab health department on Friday made facemasks mandatory at public places due to a possible increase in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial health department, people have been directed to wear facemasks at public places in Punjab including Lahore amid a possible spike in Covid-19 cases.

The Punjab health department has also made facemasks mandatory at hospitals. All the district health authorities have been directed to ensure the implementation of the guidelines.

Read more: NCOC issues guidelines to curb reemerging COVID threat

Pakistan is witnessing another surge in Covid-19 cases as 171 confirmed cases were reported by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) warned the authorities that the coronavirus could rise again in the country.

During the meeting with the stakeholders, NCOC issued guidelines to avoid spreading the virus among citizens.

The NCOC announced to use of face masks mandatory in crowded areas, moreover, Medical centres, hospital staff and patients to follow the strict guidelines released by NCOC.

