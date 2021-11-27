COVID-19: Saudi Arabia allows direct entry from all countries

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting from December 4, the interior ministry announced on Saturday.

According to Saudi Press Agency, the passengers have required to spend three days in institutional quarantine after their arrival. Citizens of Turkey, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Afghanistan will benefit from the new decision.

According to a ministry, all travelers who administered one dose of any of the approved vaccines against coronavirus from inside the Kingdom are not required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

#BREAKING: #SaudiArabia allows direct entry from all countries for those who received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine inside the Kingdom starting from December 4, 2021 pic.twitter.com/rWD3iiRUvk — Saudi Gazette (@Saudi_Gazette) November 27, 2021

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia has allowed direct entry of travelers from Pakistan and multiple other countries starting from December 01 besides also allowing Umrah pilgrims from the country.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia allows direct flights, Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan

According to the Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia allowed direct entry of travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India starting from next Wednesday, December 1.

Furthermore, it was also announced by local media that Umrah has been resumed for the largest pilgrim sending countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, and India from the next month.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!