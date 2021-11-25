Friday, November 26, 2021
type here...
HomeInternational
Salah Uddin

Saudi Arabia allows direct flights, Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan

test

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has allowed direct entry of travelers from Pakistan and multiple other countries starting from December 01 besides also allowing Umrah pilgrims from the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by Saudi state news outlets.

According to the Saudi Gazette, Saudi Arabia allowed direct entry of travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India starting from next Wednesday, December 1.


Furthermore, it was also announced by local media that Umrah has been resumed for the largest pilgrim sending countries including Indonesia, Pakistan, and India from the next month.

Read More: SAUDI ARABIA SETS AGE LIMIT FOR UMRAH PILGRIMS

According to Saudi authorities, the passengers had to provide their COVID vaccination details prior to the travel besides also getting a booster shot from the Saudi-approved COVID vaccine.


According to sources, the passengers had to spend five days in quarantine after arriving in the Kingdom besides also producing a 72-hour prior PCR test report to the airport authorities before travel.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Salah Uddin

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.