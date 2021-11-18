Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Ministry for Hajj and Umrah has set an age limit for pilgrims travelling to the Kingdom for the Umrah purpose besides also directing them to get vaccinated from approved COVID vaccines.

According to details shared by the Saudi ministry, only people aged between 18 and 50-year-old would be issued permits, allowing them to travel to the Kingdom for performing Umrah.

The pilgrims should choose licensed travel companies to get their packages through which they would be issued permits for performing Umrah and offering prayers inside the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The pilgrims had to submit their vaccination certificates to Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry for the issuance of an online pilgrimage visa.

On November 12, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has hinted at an early resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan in a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri.

In a meeting with the Saudi ambassador, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the religious affairs ministry would implement the guidelines from the Saudi authorities and extend complete cooperation to them.

Speaking during the meeting, the Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that he would soon present the plan for the resumption of Umrah flights before the concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia.

He hinted that soon restrictions on the flights would be lifted.

