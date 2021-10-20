Saudi Arabia lifts major Umrah restriction for pilgrims

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has lifted a restriction on pilgrims to perform Umrah for a single time, days after the Kingdom lifted social distancing and mask restrictions.

According to local media reports, the pilgrims could now perform Umrah multiple times as previously only one-time permission was given during 15 days to perform Umrah at the mentioned date and time.

However, the pilgrims would have to get themselves register with an Umrah tracking app besides also wearing masks all the time.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia on October 17.

The Imam at Masjid Al Haram instructed worshippers to “straighten [the] rows and close the gaps” during Fajr prayer, tweeted Haramain Sharifain.

A video showing the barriers being removed near to the Ka’abah at Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/xWpinqqdKa — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) October 16, 2021



Major restrictions and precautionary measures have been lifted as the Grand Mosque returned to full capacity.

Floor markings that guide people to maintain social distance in and around the holy mosques have been removed.

While social distancing measures have been lifted, worshippers are required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!