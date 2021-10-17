In pictures: Worshippers pray shoulder-to-shoulder in Makkah, Madina

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia.

The Imam at Masjid Al Haram instructed worshippers to “straighten [the] rows and close the gaps” during Fajr prayer, tweeted Haramain Sharifain.

Major restrictions and precautionary measures have been lifted as the Grand Mosque returned to full capacity.

Special arrangements have been made and implemented for those on wheelchairs at Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/zIv25fYex0 — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) October 17, 2021

Floor markings that guide people to maintain social distance in and around the holy mosques have been removed.

While social distancing measures have been lifted, worshippers are required to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and wear masks.

A video showing the barriers being removed near to the Ka’abah at Masjid Al Haram pic.twitter.com/xWpinqqdKa — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) October 16, 2021

Saudi Arabia announced to open the Khana-e-Kaaba (Grand Mosque) in Makkah and Masjid-e-Nabvi PBUH in Madina with full capacity after the Kingdom eased COVID restrictions on Friday.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

Citing an official source at the Ministry of Interior, SPA report said that, based on what was submitted by the health authorities, and in light of the progress in immunizing the community and the sharp drop in the daily of COVID-19 cases, royal approval was issued to ease health precautions starting October 17.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!