Saudi Arabia to allow sports fans to attend full-capacity events

Saudi Arabia’s sports fans will be allowed to attend full-capacity events at all stadiums and other sports facilities starting on Sunday, the country’s ministry of sports announced in a statement on Saturday.

Stadiums and other sports facilities will limit entry to fans who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine approved by the kingdom, the ministry said.

On Friday, the interior ministry said the kingdom would ease COVID-19 curbs beginning on Sunday, the interior ministry said on Friday.

The restrictions were eased following a sharp drop in the daily number of infections and what it characterized as a considerable development in vaccinations.

