Saudi Arabia hints at early resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki has hinted at an early resumption of Umrah flights from Pakistan in a meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

In a meeting with the Saudi ambassador, Noor ul Haq Qadri said that the religious affairs ministry would implement the guidelines from the Saudi authorities and extend complete cooperation to them.

Speaking during the meeting, the Saudi envoy Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki said that he would soon present the plan for the resumption of Umrah flights before the concerned authorities in Saudi Arabia.

He hinted that soon restrictions on Umrah flights would be lifted.

On October 21, Saudi Arabia has lifted a restriction on pilgrims to perform Umrah for a single time, days after the Kingdom lifted social distancing and mask restrictions.

According to local media reports, the pilgrims could now perform Umrah multiple times as previously only one-time permission was given during 15 days to perform Umrah at the mentioned date and time.

However, the pilgrims would have to get themselves register with an Umrah tracking app besides also wearing masks all the time.

For the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began, worshippers prayed shoulder-to-shoulder in the holy mosques of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia on October 17.

The Imam at Masjid Al Haram instructed worshippers to “straighten [the] rows and close the gaps” during Fajr prayer, tweeted Haramain Sharifain.

