642 more people contract COVID-19 in Sindh, 19 dead

KARACHI: As many as 11 more patients of COVID-19 died and 642 new cases emerged in the province during the last 24 hours, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

In a daily brief on COVID-19 shared by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, 11 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,327 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 12,954 samples were tested which detected 642 cases that constituted five percent current detection rate.

“So far 5,939,408 tests have been conducted against which 453,752 cases were diagnosed, of them 93.6 percent or 424,811 patients have recovered, including 9,345 overnight,” he said.

The chief minister further shared that currently, 21,614 patients were under treatment, of them 21,043 were in home isolation, 30 at isolation centers and 541 at different hospitals. “The condition of 489 patients was stated to be critical, including 40 shifted to ventilators.”

Sharing details of cases in Karachi he said that out of 642 new cases, 229 have been detected from Karachi, including 96 from South, 57 East, 34 Korangi, 19 Central, 16 West and 7 Malir.

Hyderabad reported 126 fresh cases, Jamshoro 33, Sanghar and Sujawal 30 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 23, Badin 18, Sukkur and Tharparkr 15 each, Ghotki and Mirpurkhas 13 each, Umarkot 12, Shikarpur 11, Dadu 10, Larkana and Tando Allahyar nine each, Tando Muhammad Khan seven, Jacobabad and Khairpur four each, Kashmore three, NausheroFeroze and Thatta one each.