Covid-19: Sindh health minister demands to vaccinate children aged 12-17

KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho has demanded to administer COVID-19 vaccine to children aged between 12 and 17, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The provincial health minister demanded to administer the COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) to children aged 12 to 17.

Dr Azra Pechuho said that the education and health departments are on the same page regarding the reopening of the educational institutions.

She clarified that the provincial authorities were not in favour of closing the schools. She added that Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) were not followed in the rallies and processions.

READ: SINDH MAKES VACCINE CERTIFICATE MANDATORY TO ENTER PUBLIC SPACES, OPDS

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh health department permitted the hospitals to continue their routine operations in view of the reduction in COVID-19 cases. Prior to the permission, only emergency operations had been allowed in hospitals following a spike in coronavirus cases.

In Sindh province, the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 6.11 per cent and over 8 per cent in its capital Karachi during the past 24 hours.

48,299 Covid patients are currently under treatment in different medical facilities across the province, whereas, 47,421 patients have been isolated at their homesm45 in isolation centres and 833 at different hospitals.

746 patients have been declared critical and 69 were put on ventilators across Sindh.