Covid claims 25 new lives in Sindh with 1631 fresh cases reported

KARACHI: At least 25 new deaths in the past 24 hours have been recorded Friday on part of Covid in Sindh, confirmed Chief Minister Murad Ali, noting 1,631 fresh infections, ARY News reported.

The new deaths reported today have taken the tally of Covid casualties to 5,697 in the province, said CM Sindh.

Out of 1,631 fresh cases today, Karachi accounted for 1,314 deaths, CM Shah said.

COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 6.17% in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded 2,327 new cases of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed infections to 983,719.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 31 more people succumbed to the disease during this period, taking the death toll to 22,720.

A total of 37,690 tests were conducted during the previous 24 hours, out of which results of 2,327 patients came back positive. The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.17 per cent.