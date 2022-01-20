Covid cases: More educational institutions sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two more educational institutions have been sealed following the detection of Covid-19 cases in the federal capital Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Overall 20 cases have been reported in a private university’s Islamabad campus and three Covid cases in a private school’s Soan Garden branch.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, the district health officer (DHO) Islamabad issued directives to seal the two educational institutions.

Directions have been issued to seal the educational institution till further orders besides initiating a contact tracing and testing.

COVID positivity ratio has witnessed an alarming surge across the country after it crossed over 11 percent nationwide with Karachi on top of all with a 41.06 percent ratio.

According to sources within the national health ministry, the nationwide positivity ratio reached 11.55 percent during the last 24 hours with Sindh province reporting a ratio of 21.77 percent, Punjab 7.23 percent, Balochisan 4.74 percent, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 2.88 percent.

The federal regions including Islamabad reported 15.37 percent positivity ratio, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 6.07 percent, and Gilgit Baltistan 2.17 percent.

Moreover, with respect to major cities, Karachi remained on top with a 41.06 percent COVID positivity ratio, followed by 25 percent in Muzaffarabad, 17.27 percent in Hyderabad, 14.25 percent in Lahore, and 12.75 percent in Rawalpindi.

It has further emerged that children and health workers have also been affected by the infection during the fifth wave of the COVID-19 led by the Omicron variant.

