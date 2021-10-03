Sindh reports 713 fresh COVID cases, two deaths in 24 hours

KARACHI: As many as two more patients of COVID-19 died and 713 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported quoting Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

In a routine daily update on the COVID-19 situation in the Sindh province, the chief minister said that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,427 that constituted a 1.6 percent death rate.

“As many as 16,071 samples were tested which detected 713 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate,” he said adding that so far 6,070,259 tests have been conducted against which 459,266 cases were diagnosed, of them 92.6 percent or 429,988 patients have recovered, including 451 overnight.

Murad Ali Shah said that currently, 21,851 patients were under treatment; of them 21,462 were in home isolation, 362 were at different hospitals, and 27 patients were in isolation centers.

He added that the condition of 336 patients was stated to be critical, including 31 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 713 new cases, 221 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the district-wise statistics 184 cases were reported from Hyderabad, Karachi Central 61, Karachi East 51, Korangi 43, Karachi South 35, Sanghar 26, Tharparkar and Qambar 25 each, Malir 23, Nawabshah 21, Larkana 20, Mirpurkhas and Sujawal 19 each, Tando Mohammad Khan 17, Thatta and Dadu 15 each, Tando Allahyar 14, Shikarpur 13, Jamshoro 11, Umarkot 9, Matiari and Karachi West 8 each, Khairpur 7, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki and Noushehro Feroze one each.

