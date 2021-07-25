Another Karachi doctor dies of Covid taking countrywide doctor toll to 209

KARACHI: With Covid rearing its head again in Sindh province, claiming lives and raising hospital visit incidence, another front line warrior has Sunday succumbed to the infection after fighting severe complications for five days in the ICU, ARY News reported.

Senior anesthetist Dr Feroz, head of the anesthesia department at DOW Hospital, has died of Covid after being treated for the virus-led complications today.

With his death today, the number of doctor casualties due to the global pandemic has risen to 69 while the national numbers have shot to 209.

Commenting on the untimely and horrible death of Dr Feroz, the Pakistan Medical Association head Dr Qaiser Sajjad has said the delta variant of Covid, attributed to India, has been rampant.

The COVID-19 has claimed 45 more lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 23,016.

According to the latest National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) updates, as many as 2,819 new cases of Covid-19 emerged when 44,579 samples were tested.

READ ALSO: Pakistan surpasses grim milestone of 23,000 deaths by COVID-19

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 6.32 per cent, it said. The country’s caseload climbed to 1,004,694 after 2,819 new cases were detected.

A total of 2,573 patients are in critical care at hospitals across the country, the NCOC said, adding 1,176 people recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began to 925,958.