Covid numbers alarm Sindh with 940 fresh cases, 8 new deaths

KARACHI: As markets and urban life return to normalcy with Covid numbers showing downturn, the respiratory infection has still managed to plunge eight new lives on Sunday in Sindh province, ARY News reported.

The Sindh top minister Murad Ali Shah said in the 24-hour cut-off period today, 940 fresh infections were reported as well out of which 76 per cent or 716 of total belonged to Karachi.

With new deaths reported today, the CM said, the updated death toll is 5,520 now across Sindh.

Separately today from the national front, 24 more people died of COVID-19 across the country over the previous 24 hours, pushing the death toll from the disease to 22,408.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s caseload rose to 962,313 after 1,228 new infections were detected during this period.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 32,621.

A total of 47,832 samples were tested, out of which 1,228 turned out to be positive for COVID-19. The positivity ratio of cases recorded a slight decline and stood at 2.56% in Pakistan.