COVID kills 95 more people in Pakistan as infection rate stands at 6.68

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has further claimed 95 more lives on Tuesday’s 24-hour period in Pakistan taking the death toll from the global pandemic to 24,573, ARY News reported.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has tweeted the daily figures citing 48,181 COVID tests conducted in the same period that resulted in 3,221 fresh infection cases.

Statistics 17 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 48,181

Positive Cases: 3221

Positivity % : 6.68%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 17, 2021

The cases today mark 6.68 per cent positivity ratio in the country that is about the same as yesterday, according to the NCOC figures.

Upcoming two weeks important to prevent Covid-19 fourth wave: PM’s aide

Key to note that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health, Dr Faisal Sultan said just yeterday that the Covid-19 situation has improved in Karachi as the number of daily coronavirus cases continued to decline in the provincial capital of Sindh.

The spread of the coronavirus Delta variant reached alarming levels in Karachi, as public and some private sector hospitals ran out of space which had forced the provincial government to impose partial lockdown in the port city on Aug 9.

He said that a surge in coronavirus cases was witnessed in some districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province and federal capital.

“Islamabad has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases in past few days,” said Faisal and urged people to follow SOPs and get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

SAPM Faisal further said that the upcoming two weeks are very important in the country’s battle against the novel coronavirus amid the fourth and deadly Covid wave.