German biotech company CureVac sued Moderna in Delaware federal court on Friday, alleging ​that Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax infringed CureVac ‌patents related to messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.

CureVac said in the lawsuit, that Moderna copied its technology for stabilizing fragile mRNA to ​use in vaccines and requested royalties from ​Moderna’s Spikevax sales in damages.

Germany-based BioNTech which partnered ⁠with Pfizer to create the competing COVID-19 vaccine ​Comirnaty — acquired CureVac last year. BioNTech filed a separate ​U.S. patent lawsuit against Moderna over its next-generation mNEXSPIKE COVID-19 shot in February.

Moderna said in a statement that it was aware ​of the lawsuit filed on Friday and will ​defend itself. Spokespeople for CureVac and BioNTech did not immediately ‌respond ⁠to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

The case is part of a wave of high-stakes patent lawsuits from biotech companies seeking royalties for the technology used ​in blockbuster ​COVID-19 vaccines. ⁠Moderna sued Pfizer and BioNTech for patent infringement over Comirnaty in 2022, in a ​lawsuit that is ongoing.

Companies including GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ​have ⁠also filed patent lawsuits seeking shares of the companies’ tens of billions of dollars of revenue from ⁠COVID-19 ​vaccine sales.

CureVac’s Friday lawsuit accused ​Moderna of infringing eight of its US patents.