COVID positivity declines in Karachi, Muzaffarabad remains on top

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio in Karachi on Thursday declined to 18.43 percent, however, it still remained high in Muzaffarabad where the ratio was recorded above 40 percent, ARY NEWS reported.

According to data shared by sources in the national health ministry, Karachi reported a positivity ratio of 18.43 percent, far below as compared to over 45 percent which the city reported a few days back.

Muzaffarabad reported the highest COVID positivity ratio in the country at 44.76 percent, followed by 27.36 percent in Mardan, 20.9 percent in Gilgit and 20 percent in Abbottabad.

Islamabad’s positivity ratio was recorded at 10.86 percent while Lahore reported a ratio of 12.69 percent and Quetta at 11.23 percent.

The ratio in Bahawalpur stood at 8 percent, Rawalpindi at 7.68 percent, Hyderabad at 9.61 percent, Gujrat at 7.84 percent, and Faisalabad 5.30 percent.

COVID tally in Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 5,830 fresh cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours on Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 59,786 samples were tested, out of which 5,830 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 9.75 per cent as compared to yesterday’s 9.88%.

Statistics 3 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,786

Positive Cases: 5830

Positivity %: 9.75%

Deaths :42

Patients on Critical Care: 1590 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 3, 2022



The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,442,263 with the addition of 5,830 new cases.

As many as 42 patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,372. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country rose to 1,590.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,194,561 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 59,786 tests during the past 24 hours.

