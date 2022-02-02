Over half of Karachi population still unvaccinated

KARACHI: 54 per cent of Karachi’s population is still unvaccinated, almost a year after the Covid-19 vaccination began in the country, data shared by the Sindh Health Department showed on Wednesday.

46.65 per cent of the city’s total population stand vaccinated against the viral disease. Whereas, only 1.42pc of the population has got a booster shot.

84.13pc population stand vaccinated in district South, 64.55pc in Malir, 62pc.32 in district East, 31.27pc in Korangi, 27.53pc in district Central and 30.29pc in district West.

The department said 45.44 per cent population of the Sindh province has been vaccinated against Covid-19 while 1.21pc population received a booster dose.

Separately, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said today that as many as 1,254,125 doses of different Covid-19 vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

A total of 177,420,636 doses have been administered since the vaccination drive began.

36% of the total population and 54% of the eligible population stand vaccinated, the NCOC said.

