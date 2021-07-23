COVID positivity ratio peaks across Pakistan during Eid ul Adha: sources

ISLAMABAD: The COVID positivity ratio in major Pakistan cities has taken an alarming trend during Eid ul Adha days with Rawalpindi reporting 30 percent positivity, followed by over 21 percent in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

The sources in the national health ministry shared that two districts in the country have reported over 20 percent COVID positivity, three at 10 percent while five of them have reported zero positivity ratio as they scrutinized 22 key districts of the country for COVID cases.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The zero COVID districts included Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swabi, Gujrat, and Jhelum.

In Gilgit Baltistan, the positivity ratio is reported at nine percent in Skardu, and 6.38 percent in Diamer. Muzaffarabad, the capital of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where elections are scheduled on July 25, has reported a positivity ratio of 9.56 percent, and 4.76 percent at Mirpur.

Karachi, according to sources, reported a 21.54 percent positivity ratio, followed by Hyderabad, the second most populated city of the province, reporting a ratio of 10.53 percent.

Read More: COVID-19 POSITIVITY RATIO RISES TO 6.3% IN PAKISTAN

In Peshawar, the positivity is reported at 10.24 percent, followed by 10.20 percent in Nowshera, and 1.31 percent in Swat, a tourist spot.

In Punjab, Lahore city reported a 3.25 percent positivity ratio while Multan, and Faisalabad reporting 2.07 and 1.33 percent.