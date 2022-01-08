COVID positivity ratio goes above 11pc in Karachi, 6pc in Lahore

KARACHI: COVID positivity ratio in Karachi and Lahore have seen an alarming surge on Saturday after the two major population centres of the country reported detection of multiple cases of Omicron variant, ARY NEWS reported.

According to health officials, as many as 5403 COVID tests were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours of which 633 patients tested positive, bringing the positivity ratio to 11.72 percent.

Moreover, Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab province, has also witnessed a surge in COVID cases after it reported 353 cases of infection during the last 24 hours.

The positivity ratio in Lahore, according to health officials, has reached 6.33 percent after 5591 tests were performed and 353 people tested positive.

The fifth wave of the coronavirus seems to be intensifying as Pakistan reported 1,345 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the third consecutive day of more than 1,000 infections.

According to the data shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country’s nerve centre for Covid response, a total of 46,537 samples were tested, out of which 1,345 turned out to be positive, showing the national positivity rate of 2.89 per cent.

One more patient with the viral disease died during the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 28,962. The number of Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country has come down to 629.

Statistics 8 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 46,537

Positive Cases: 1345

Positivity %: 2.89%

Deaths :1

Patients on Critical Care: 629 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 8, 2022

