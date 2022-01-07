Covid vaccination mandatory for students in Sindh

KARACHI: With the fifth wave of the coronavirus intensifying in the country, the Sindh government is taking measures to ensure maximum students are vaccinated against the viral disease in the province.

The director general of the education department’s Directorate of Inspection and Registration of Private Institutions today made Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for students aged 12 years and above.

Aside from students, vaccination has also been made mandatory for teaching and non-teaching staff of schools.

In a letter to private schools, the director general instructed their administration to ensure students in the age group of 12 and 18 years are inoculated against Covid-19 as soon as possible.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Omicron cases have risen to 307 in Sindh. 81 per cent of the samples tested over the past two days turned out to be positive for the new variant.

He advised citizens to take precautionary measures and adhere to SOPs to keep the virus at bay.

