Omicron: Has govt announced restrictions for Sindh?

KARACHI: With the provincial authorities mulling over new restrictions to curb rising Omicron cases in the province, a notification purportedly issued by the Sindh Health Department began doing rounds on social media on Friday.

Sharing, what it termed, a “photoshopped” notification on its official Twitter handle, the department debunked all fake news about new restrictions imposed in the province.

“Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic. This document is fake & no such notification has been issued from the Sindh Government or Sindh Health Department. If forwarded to you, inform the sender it is inauthentic,” the department said.

Please be wary of photoshopped images that are spreading fake information during the pandemic. This document is fake & no such notification has been issued from the Sindh Government or Sindh Health Department. If forwarded to you, inform the sender it is inauthentic #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/ZjKcXL0HMv — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) January 7, 2022

As many as 136 more people were found infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Karachi in the last 24 hours.

Of these 136 cases, 39 were confirmed in Karachi’s District South, 52 in District East, three in Malir, and two in Korangi, the data shared by the provincial health department today showed.

Covid cases fueled by Omicron and Delta variants are on the rise in the country, including Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore. Pakistan reported 1,293 new infections in the previous 24 hours – more than 1,000 cases for the second straight day.