Covid positivity ratio in Karachi alarming, crosses 40 pct

KARACHI: Karachi is witnessing an alarming surge in daily Covid-19 cases during the fifth wave of the pandemic fueled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Sources at the Federal Ministry of National Health have stated that the highest positivity ratio of infections was recorded in the port city in the last 24 hours, which soared to 40.13 per cent, followed by Muzaffarabad with 21 percent positivity rate.

Yesterday 7,232 Covid tests were conducted in Karachi and 2,902 samples were diagnosed positive, health officials said.

Positive cases ratio in Hyderabad reached to 14pc, Islamabad 12 pct, Peshawar 11 pct and Rawalpindi 10.26 percent, according to officials.

Amid raging fifth wave of coronavirus in the country the ratio of positive cases in seven major cities has soared to over 10 percent, officials said.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as the country has recovered over 5,000 fresh cases of the pandemic, during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,669 samples were tested, out of which 5,427 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 9.48% as compared to yesterday’s 9.45 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,333,521.

Eight more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking total death toll to 29,037. The number of critical patients rose to 908.

