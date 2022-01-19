Pakistan reports over 5,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD: COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Pakistan as the country has recovered over 5,000 fresh cases of the pandemic, during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 57,669 samples were tested, out of which 5,427 turned out to be positive at the positivity rate of 9.48% as compared to yesterday’s 9.45 per cent.

With the emergence of fresh cases, the countrywide tally of cases has jumped to 1,333,521.

Eight more patients of COVID-19 succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,037. The number of critical patients rose to 908.

Pakistan has conducted 24,297,430 tests so far to diagnose the deadly virus and 1,265,239 people have regained their health including 628 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: NCOC to reimpose restrictions after sharp rise in COVID-19 cases

The National Institute of Health (NIH) has finalized arrangements to launch a “massive” countrywide COVID-19 testing drive at educational institutions to stem the spread of new Omicron Covid variant cases, the sources had said.

The NIH has decided to commence large-scale coronavirus testing at educational institutions across the country, sources informed ARY News, adding that the campaign will continue for two weeks.

