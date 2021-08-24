Corona positivity ratio in Lahore soars to 12.4 pct: health official

LAHORE: The ratio of coronavirus positive cases in Lahore has hit 12.4 percent, quoting provincial secretary health, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Overall positivity ratio in Punjab is 7.0 percent,” Secretary Health Sara Aslam said in a statement.

The positivity ratio in Rawalpindi recorded 14.1 pct and in Faisalabad, 4.7 pct, Multan 5.3 pct and Bahawalpur 11.7 pct, secretary health said.

“In last 24 hours 1488 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the province,” top health official said. Total number of Covid cases in the province has reached to 3,82,333.

“Overall 3,46,680 patients have recovered from the disease, while the tally of active cases in Punjab is 24,050,” Sara Aslam said.

In last 24 hours 48 coronavirus patients died of the infection in the province, while 11 in provincial capital city Lahore, the official said.

“Total death toll by the Covid-19 in Punjab has reached to 11,603,” Secretary Health said.

It is to be mentioned here that the COVID-19 claimed 91 more lives during the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the country’s overall death toll to 25,094.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,131,659 after the emergence of 4,075 new infections.