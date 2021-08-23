Another Karachi doctor Samra Ali dies of COVID-19

KARACHI: Another Karachi doctor Samra Ali has lost his life to COVID-19 in Taxila, a city in Punjab province, increasing the death toll of the medics from the infection beyond 220, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Dr. Samra Ali completed her MBBS from Dow University of Health Sciences Karachi and FCPS in Obstetrics and Gynecology from a renowned private hospital in the city.

She later moved on to Taxila, where she joined a private hospital as a Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician almost a year back.

The doctor was suffering from COVID-19 for the past few days and died of the infection on Monday.

A report on August 20 read that another doctor in Karachi lost his life after contracting novel coronavirus.

According to Pakistan Medical Association, Dr. Nasreen Mughal was chief medical officer of a private hospital and contracted coronavirus while discharging her duties.

With his death today, the number of doctor casualties due to the global pandemic in Sindh has risen to 76 while the national numbers have shot to 219, according to the PMA report.