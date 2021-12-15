Below 45pc vaccination: COVID restrictions imposed in major Punjab cities

LAHORE: Punjab health department has imposed COVID restrictions in major cities of the province where vaccination ratio remained below 45 percent of the eligible population following National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) orders, ARY NEWS reported.

The cities identified with less than 45 percent vaccination included Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Jhang, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, and Sahiwal.

Detailing the COVID restriction in less than 45 percent vaccinated cities, Secretary Health Punjab Imran Sikander said that all business activities will be shut in these areas by 10:00 pm, and only 300 guests could attend indoor gatherings while 500 people are permitted for an outdoor event with their conclusion by 11:59 pm.

Cinema halls, gyms, and shrines will be open only for vaccinated people while amusement places, swimming pools, and parks will be operated with 50 percent attendance.

The public and private offices, according to the health secretary will remain open as usual.

“Inbound passenger policy will remain applicable in the cities and only refreshments will be served during the flights,” Imran Sikander said adding that only vaccinated people will be served at the public service stations.

He further shared that Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Mianwali, DG Khan, Hafizabad, and Lodhran have performed well during the vaccination process and urged other districts to follow their footstep.

