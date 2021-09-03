Covid SOPs violations: Sindh govt orders to arrest wedding hall owners

KARACHI: The Sindh government has ordered to arrest the wedding hall and banquet owners over the violation of Covid-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and lockdown restrictions in terms of time and number of guests in outdoor events, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sindh government has issued directives to take strict action against the violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to curbing COVID-19 spread and lockdown restrictions by the wedding halls and banquet owners.

READ: SINDH GOVT NOTIFIES REOPENING OF BUSINESSES, MARRIAGE HALLS

The provincial home department, in a written order, ordered to seal the banquets and marriage halls where indoor events are being organised. Arrest orders have been issued for the venue owners for opening the event places after 10:00 pm and hosting more than 300 guests in outdoor ceremonies.

Sindh Home Department asked the concerned authorities to take strict action following the decision of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to launch a special NPIs enforcement drive especially for wedding halls, marquees, restaurants and hotels in high disease prevalence cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

READ: SINDH MINISTER SPOTTED ATTENDING GATHERING AT MARRIAGE HALL AMID KARACHI LOCKDOWN

It has been ordered again to ensure the adherence of Covid protocols by disallowing indoor dining, time restrictions in outdoor dining, allowing up to 300 guests in outdoor events by following the precautionary measures.

The provincial home department has also directed to highlight the actions on national and local media besides submitting a report against the NPIs enforcements on a daily basis.