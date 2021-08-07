Sindh minister spotted attending gathering at marriage hall amid Karachi lockdown  

KARACHI: Newly appointed Sindh Minister Sajid Jokhio has been spotted attending a reception in his honour at a marriage hall in Karachi in a video shared on social media as strict lockdown is currently being enforced in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

A video shared from the Twitter handle of Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh showed the provincial Minister for Social Welfare Sajid Jokhio attending a reception in his honour after being elevated as a minister at a marriage hall in the Gulshan-e-Hadeed neighbourhood of the city.

صاحب وزیر بن گئے اب مرضی ہے.

نئی وزارت ملنے کی خوشی میں صوبائی وزیر سوشل ویلفیئر ساجد جوکھیو کی جانب سے گلشن حدید کے ایک شادی ہال میں تقریب کا انعقاد کورونا ایس او پیز کی دہجیاں اڑادی سندھ حکومت کا لاک ڈاؤن صرف تاجروں اور عوام کے لیے ہے. pic.twitter.com/y4lRhZt7Og — Haleem Adil Sheikh (@HaleemAdil) August 7, 2021



Not only that the minister attended the ceremony, the SHO of the area who is responsible for enforcing lockdown measures was also spotted at the gathering along with other security personnel.

The video showed only a few people wearing masks as the minister was greeted by a crowd of unmasked people as he entered the hall.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh who shared the video said that lockdown is enforced in the city only to hurt the businesses and traders and the provincial ministers are free to hold gatherings with police guarding the events.