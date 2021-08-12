40 million COVID vaccination doses administered so far: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar on Thursday said that 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country, so far.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said that the last 10 million doses only took nine working days to administer.

4 crore vaccination doses administered. The last crore took only 9 working days to administer. Keep it Pakistan. Let’s vaccinate and make Pakistan safe from this disease — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 12, 2021

The minister praised Pakistanis for taking interest in the vaccination process and urged them to get vaccinated against the virus and make Pakistan safe from the disease.

On Wednesday, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had reduced the interval between both doses of COVID-19 vaccinations from 42 to 28 days in a bid to speed up vaccination drive across the country.

Read more: NCOC REDUCES INTERVAL BETWEEN TWO DOSES OF COVID VACCINES

According to the NCOC, the decision had been taken after consultation with the Ministry of Health officials and the doctors.

It had also decided to make both Covid vaccine doses mandatory of air travel from September 10 and all concerned institutions had been informed about the decision.