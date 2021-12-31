Pakistan’s ’70mn population vaccinated’ against COVID as Islamabad leads with 77pc‎

ISLAMABAD: Head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Friday said that Pakistan has achieved its target of administering COVID vaccine to 70 million population of the country by 2021 end with Islamabad city at the top of it after having 77 percent of its population fully jabbed, ARY NEWS reported.

Sharing the details from his Twitter handle, Asad Umar said that the target to vaccinate 70 million people by 2021 end has been achieved owing to efforts of the NCOC team, and health administrations in the Centre and provinces.

“Owing to all these people, the target which was considered ungettable has finally been achieved,” he said.

He further added that to make the massive vaccination drive possible, the federal government has procured vaccines worth nearly Rs 250 Billion.

“100% of vaccine procurement done by the federal government, which has provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in,” he said.

Further sharing the statistics of the COVID vaccination in the federating units, the NCOC head said that Islamabad leads with a 77 percent fully vaccinated population.

” Punjab is at 51%, GB 46%, AJK 45%, Balochistan 42%, KP 41%, and Sind at 37%,” he said and added that of the total eligible population of the country, 46 percent is fully vaccinated and 63 percent has received at least one dose.

