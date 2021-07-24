NCOC makes Covid vaccination certificate mandatory for domestic air travel

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced to make the COVID vaccination certificate mandatory for travelling through domestic flights from August 01, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The NCOC which is overseeing Pakistan’s response to COVID-19 has asked citizens to get vaccinated by July 31 to avoid any inconvenience. “The citizens should get a COVID vaccine certificate after the vaccination process,” the body said in a message from its Twitter handle.

یکم اگست سے اندرون ملک ھوای سفر کے لیے کرونا ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ لازم ھے۔

اپنے آپ کو پریشانی سے بچانے کے لیئے 31 جولائی تک ویکسین لگوایں اور ویکسینیشن سرٹیفکیٹ حاصل کریں — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 24, 2021

Those who would be exempted from the COVID vaccination certificate, according to the NCOC, included travelers boarding abroad flights, foreign nationals, and those avoiding vaccination owing to a reaction in the body.

Furthermore, those having a COVID vaccination certificate from abroad would also be exempted from carrying a Covid vaccination certificate from NADRA.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is pertinent to mention here that in view of increasing Covid-19 cases amid the fourth wave, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on July 17 directed all employees to get themselves vaccinated against the virus by July 31.

Circulation was also issued by Director General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCCA).

Read More: WHO PANEL ADVISES AGAINST COVID-19 VACCINATION PROOF FOR TRAVEL

“All staff must get vaccinated by July 31 otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the premises of office/ airport from August 1,” read the notification.

The CAA further directed all respective unit heads to submit the report to the HR directorate regarding the vaccination status of employees by July 19.