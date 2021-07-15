Covid vaccination of drivers, commuters begins in Larkana

LARKANA: In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Sind, the provincial government has started vaccination of transport drivers and passengers in Larkana, ARY News reported.

In his statement, Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah said that over 100 drivers and commuters had been administered coronavirus vaccine during journey today.

Several public transport drivers were fined in Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Shikarpur and other cities for not having COVID-19 vaccination certificate, he added. The minister warned of strict actions if transporters and passengers continue to violate coronavirus-related SOPs.

Earlier on July 13, Sindh’s transport ministry had issued new directives for the public transporters amid an increase in the COVID-19 cases in the province.

As per details, the teams had been formed to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the people travelling through public transports across the province.

The teams would check the vaccination certificates at the inter-city and intra-city bus stops to ensure the people travelling through public transport were vaccinated against the pandemic.