Sindh forms teams to check COVID vaccination certificates in public transport

KARACHI: Sindh’s transport ministry on Tuesday issued new directives for the public transporters amid an increase in the COVID-19 cases in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the teams have been formed to check COVID-19 vaccination certificates of the people travelling through public transports across the province.

The teams will check the vaccination certificates at the inter-city and intra-city bus stops to ensure the people travelling through public transport are vaccinated against the pandemic.

The drive will continue until July 18, the department said.

Last week, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Owais Shah had said that only vaccinated people would be allowed to travel by public transportation in the province.

He in a statement had said that the vaccination certificate of travellers would be checked to make sure they have got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The minister asked netizens and transporters to get themselves inoculated. He had also called for people coming to Sindh from other provinces to bring vaccination proof with them.

Shah stressed the need for citizens’ cooperation to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.