Federal govt announces fee for COVID vaccine booster shots from Sep 1

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Saturday decided to administer booster COVID vaccine shots for people traveling abroad and announced a fee in this regard to be submitted at the National Bank of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the federal government has conveyed a handout to the provincial governments, and Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) governments for taking measures in this regard.

The handout stated that the COVID vaccine shots to those willing to travel abroad would be administered at designated centres in the provinces and federal regions.

A fee of Rs1270 has been fixed for those willing to receive booster shots and they had to submit the money to the designated branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

The citizens could get the vaccine shots after showing their visa and bank voucher.

On August 25, it was reported that separate counters would be established at the vaccination centres, where travelers would be administered booster shots of COVID vaccines of the United States and Britain.

“The travelers will be charged for getting booster shots including the price of the vaccine and administration cost,” they said.

The sources further said that those wanting to get the shots had to show the travel documents including a visa and they would be issued a certificate for the booster shot to be presented to the authorities during their foreign trip.